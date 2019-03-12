The 11 years separating Keya Smith from her sister Naa’Irah were never an obstacle to their relationship.
They were part of “Ron’s Fabulous Five,” Smith said Tuesday, an affectionate family nickname for the sisters. Even when Smith relocated to Georgia, she stayed close with Naa’Irah, watching her grow into a woman whose “smile and dimples” were always present.
“She was beautiful inside and out,” Smith said from a pulpit inside Trenton’s Shiloh Baptist Church.
“I know I’m supposed to watch over all of my sisters … but the only way I can get over this is if I have an angel, and I know she’s up there, watching over us,” she added, fighting back tears.
Naa’Irah Smith, 25, was laid to rest to Tuesday, her memory honored by more than 100 people during a tear- and laughter-filled funeral service in the church. The budding cosmetologist — better known as Nay Nay to her loved ones — was honored by family from across the country, who flew in to pay their final respects.
“We’re here for all the relatives of the family whose lives were tragically taken. We’re here for every member of this family that is grieving. We’re here for every member of the family whose mind is discombobulated trying to comprehend what happened,” said the Rev. Darrell Larue Armstrong, adding that "across the river, the unthinkable happened.”
Smith was one of five victims found dead Feb. 25 inside a unit in the Robert Morris Apartments, a housing complex in nearby Morrisville. Investigators in Bucks County say Smith was killed alongside her younger brother, Damon Decree Jr., 13, as well as her aunt Jamillah Campbell, 42, and twin cousins Imani and Erika Allen, both 9.
Smith’s mother, Shana Decree, 46, and younger sister Dominique Decree, 20, have been charged with their deaths. The two confessed to the killings, saying the group “wanted to die” and talked about suicide. How the five victims were killed remains unknown, and county officials said Tuesday that the results of their autopsies have yet to be finalized.
Few clues were left behind in the wake of the violence: In the final weeks of her life, Smith withdrew from her family and her fiance, according to her father, Ronald. Her final communications with him were riddled with bizarre, cryptic references to demons and “the pearly gates.”
But there was no talk of that Tuesday, the first funeral service for any of the five victims. Relatives said the arrangements for the other four were still pending Tuesday.
Instead, kinder, gentler memories held the day, with photos of Smith as a baby, a young woman, and a high school graduate dominating a slideshow projected onto a screen in the church. One of the photos was a selfie of Smith and Damon Decree, smiling widely into the camera.
During the service, those Smith left behind remembered her as they best knew her. Sheronda Smith, her aunt, spoke warmly about how she talked with Naa’Irah on the phone every day from her home in Detroit. She bought an iPhone specifically because of her niece and the FaceTime sessions they shared. Those long conversations covered everything from their workdays to how to prepare corn bread stuffing.
“We spent a lot of time lifting each other up. It gave me a sense of wholeness,” Smith said. “We have to figure out how to love each other, and hug each other, because the phone isn’t enough.”
Smith, according to an obituary read during the service, was a graduate of Morrisville High School, and was one month away from graduating with a degree in aesthetics from the Bucks County College of Beauty Culture in Feasterville. She used her talents to “beautify others,” the obituary read, and was “just full of life and full of love.”
Those she helped beautify, her extended family, and scores of friends, walked with her one final time Tuesday, some dressed in burgundy to match the gown Smith was buried in.
Together, they rode to Ewing Cemetery and said their final goodbyes.