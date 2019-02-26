A mother and daughter are facing charges after five of their family members were found dead in a Morrisville Borough apartment Monday.
Charging documents released Tuesday revealed grisly details about the killings, including that the two women charged with homicide told police the deaths were part of a group murder-suicide pact.
Shana S. Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19, were charged with five counts each of homicide and one count of conspiracy in the deaths of Shana Decree’s children, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville; Shana Decree’s sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton; and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.
The documents outline how investigators found the bodies in unit S-7 of the Robert Morris Apartments at 200 W. Bridge St. and what the two women told police during questioning, including that “everyone at the apartment including the nine-year-olds and 13-year-old wanted to die" and that everyone was “talking about suicide.”
Here are the full affidavits of probable cause for Shana Decree and Dominique Decree, released by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
