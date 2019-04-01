Earlier Monday, a Montgomery County man was identified as one of two Marine pilots who died in a helicopter crash during a training mission in southwestern Arizona. Maj. Matthew M. Wiegand, 34, of Ambler, and Capt. Travis W. Brannon, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., were killed in a helicopter crash Saturday night on the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds in Arizona. The cause of the crash is under investigation.