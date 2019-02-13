Two Haverford Township teens met up in a residential neighborhood late Tuesday to negotiate the sale of an ounce of marijuana and one of them ended up shot in the face and the other under arrest, police in the Delaware County town said Wednesday. .
Marquis Mays, 18, was in critical but stable condition at Jefferson University Medical Center after being shot during the incident, which took place around 8:20 p.m. on Glen Gary Drive near Rose Tree Lane, Police Chief John Viola said.
A 17-year-old who police believe shot Mays with a stolen gun was arrested early the next morning as he was walking out of his house to go to school, Viola said. Authorities did not release the teen’s name because he is a juvenile.
The suspect’s parents are cooperating with the investigation, Viola said, and officers served a search warrant on their home in the township.
Investigators said the two teens know each other, and had agreed to meet for the marijuana sale. An argument broke out during the transaction, and Mays was shot.
“When you get down to it, talking about an ounce of marijuana and then you end up shooting somebody over that, it’s ridiculous that a person that age should be carrying a gun, a stolen gun for that matter,” Viola said.
The chief said other teens present when the shooting took place and officers have identified them and are expecting to release more information later Wednesday.