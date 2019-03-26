By summer 2016, Packer said she wanted Grace “not to be a part of my life anymore." One July morning, after weeks of drugging Grace’s pudding to make her groggy, she said and Sullivan drove the sleeping teenager from a home they rented in Abington to another rental property near Quakertown. Inside, Sullivan punched Grace in the face and raped her, then he and Packer drugged her, bound her wrists and ankles with zip ties, shoved a pink ball gag in her mouth, and left her in a cedar closet in the home’s sweltering hot attic.