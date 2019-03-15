The Bucks County man who has admitted to raping, killing, and dismembering Abington teenager Grace Packer returned to a Doylestown courtroom on Friday in hopes that he will be spared a death sentence.
Jacob Sullivan, 46, pleaded guilty to the crimes last month. Now, a jury of six men and six women are tasked with determining whether he will be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
His girlfriend Sara Packer, 44, Grace’s adoptive mother, also took part in the killing, authorities say, and is expected to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison after Sullivan is sentenced.
In a half-hour opening statement, public defender Jack Fagan told jurors to consider Packer’s controlling nature — in her relationships with both Sullivan and Grace Packer — when deciding Sullivan’s sentence. Packer is expected to testify for the defense.
“I absolutely want you to get distracted by Sara Packer," Fagan said. “Sara Packer was the driving factor in the intent, the planning, and the execution of what happened to her daughter.”
Fagan described Sullivan as a “quiet, shy, almost childlike" man who had a toxic relationship with his own mother and then became dependent on Packer after they met online in 2013.
He alleged that while Sullivan kidnapped, raped, choked to death, dismembered and helped dispose of Grace’s body, Packer pulled the strings, giving the teen a concoction of drugs, buying items used in the killings and dismemberment, lying to police, and picking the “dump site” in the Poconos.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub disagreed.
“The case is not Jacob Sullivan vs. Sara Packer,” he said. “Packer’s judgment day is not today.”
Weintraub also spoke to the jury for 30 minutes, laying out the gruesome nature of the case and arguing that Sullivan should be sentenced to death because he killed Grace during the commission of five felonies.
“What’s the worst thing you can think of to do to a child?” he said. “Because in this case, we’re going to check off all of those boxes.”
He called Grace’s final 24 hours “hell on earth." After Sullivan raped her and left her die in a hot attic, Grace broke free of the zip ties on her hands and feet, spit out the ball gag in her mouth, and tried to overcome the drugs in her system, Weintraub said. But it was for naught. Sullivan arrived back at the house and choked her to death.
“He was her judge, her jury, and her executioner,” Weintraub said. “He decided, along with Sara Packer, whether she lived or died, and when, and by what means, and he carried out her sentence.”
Weintraub told the jury that if they sentenced Sullivan to death, he would be killed humanely.
As of March 1, 142 were on death row in Pennsylvania. The state has not executed someone since “House of Horrors” murderer Gary Heidnik was killed by lethal injection in 1999.
In order for Sullivan to receive a death sentence, all 12 jurors must agree. If not, he’ll be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
When Sullivan and Packer were arrested in January 2017, Weintraub called the crimes “depraved” and “unspeakable.” Sullivan told police he had been planning to kill Grace for years. In July 2016, authorities said, the couple put their plan into action.
They drove Grace from a home they rented in Abington to another they rented outside Quakertown. There, Sullivan attacked the girl, punching her and raping her as Packer watched. Drugged, bound, and gagged, Grace was left to die in a hot attic. When Sullivan and Packer returned the next day to find the girl still alive, he suffocated her to death. The couple stored her body in kitty litter until October, when police arrived at the home to follow up on the investigation.
Then, they cut up Grace’s remains in a bathtub, drove to Luzerne County, and dumped them in the woods, where they were discovered by hunters on Halloween.
Sullivan and Packer attempted to commit suicide that December, but survived after a roommate discovered them. It was then that Sullivan told hospital staff he had killed Grace.