After 11 days and 30 witnesses, the labyrinthine trial in the violent slaying of two Bucks County teenagers ended Wednesday, the fate of their accused killers in the hands of a jury.
Zyisean McDuffie and Tommy Ballard, both 19, were killed May 4, their final moments writ large during the marathon days of testimony, often accompanied by high emotional tension from both the victims’ and defendants’ families.
“Families are torn apart, lives are changed, and for what? Because you grew up in one neighborhood vs. another?" Deputy District Attorney Antonetta Stancu said. "It has to stop, and the only way is for people to be held accountable for their actions.”
Joseph Williams, 19, and Gary Goddard Sr., 44, have been charged in connection with the deaths. Williams faces two counts of criminal homicide, while Goddard has been charged with attempted homicide — a bullet he fired into McDuffie’s head did not kill the teen, according to investigators.
The jury impaneled before Common Pleas Court Judge Alan M. Rubenstein will begin deliberating early Thursday in Doylestown.
The shooting unfolded during a chaotic fight on the front lawn of a home in Bristol Township’s Winder Village section. Two warring neighborhood groups had come to watch as their mutual friends were preparing to attend the sophomore and junior prom that night at Harry S Truman High School.
One side of the dispute included Williams, and Goddard’s son, also named Gary. The other group included McDuffie, Ballard, and another teen, Jahmir Wilson. Heated words escalated into a physical fight, with one witness saying she saw McDuffie take a swing at the younger Goddard.
Stancu presented evidence Wednesday that Goddard’s son was also armed — bullets from a third, unidentified gun were found in McDuffie’s body — and that McDuffie attacked the teen only after seeing him reach for the firearm. That gun was never recovered.
Meanwhile, Williams and Wilson were locked in a dispute of their own, during which Williams was seen pulling a gun out of his waistband and firing it. Forensic analysts later determined that Williams’ gunfire mortally wounded both McDuffie and Ballard. Amid the shooting, the elder Goddard walked up to McDuffie as he lay prone and shot him once in the head, according to police.
Goddard took the stand in his defense Wednesday, saying his son had a “history” with the teens involved in the shooting. He said they had been consistently intimidating his son at Harry S Truman High and had attacked him at a basketball game at the school.
On the night of the prom, after hearing gunshots ring out, Goddard ran down the street with his registered .32-caliber revolver, he said Wednesday. In front of a home, he found McDuffie standing over his son, attacking him. Goddard fired at McDuffie after he ignored his commands to “get off” his son.
“I was just thinking where’s my son," Goddard said. "I thought my son was literally dead or dying.”
Stancu disputed that version of events, saying he was the first person to mention this alleged attack by McDuffie.
She noted that surveillance footage from the neighborhood played in court showed the younger Goddard chasing another teen with a gun drawn. And that the younger Goddard — nicknamed “Statik” — had been reprimanded in the past for carrying guns, including one that Goddard himself had reported stolen to Bristol Township police.
The defense for both Williams and Goddard had spent the preceding days of testimony criticizing elements of the investigation into the shooting.
Williams’ attorney, Daniel Schatz, tried to shift the blame away from his client Wednesday. He told jurors that while Williams was armed and did fire at Wilson, he did so as a “warning shot," using another gun that has never been recovered. Another teen present that night, Schatz said, fired the fatal shots at Ballard and McDuffie using the gun police later found nearby.
Goddard’s attorney, Blake Jackman, highlighted the unusual five-month delay between when the shooting occurred and when some witnesses were interviewed by detectives. The statements, when they were given to investigators, were often contradictory, he said, adding that prosecutors “spun together the parts they liked” and discarded the rest.
“He wasn’t firing indiscriminately as he walked down the street,” Jackman said of Goddard. "Why did he aim at McDuffie? Because he was the only one on top of his son.”