Smiley, of West Chester, was working to put out a fast-burning fire in a two-story home in Mill Creek, Del. home on March 14 when the burning second floor gave way under his feet. He dangled from the rafters for nearly a minute, his family said, before shimmying out of his jacket and air pack and dropping six feet to the first floor. The fire burned the gloves off his hands before traveling to his neck and ears.