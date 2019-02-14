On the day of Autumn Bartle’s death, prosecutors said, her mother, Tiffany Larison, came home from work in a panic after being unable to reach her daughter on her cell phone. She found the girl on the living room floor, brutalized and lying in a pool of blood. More blood was found in nearly every room of the home, Schorn said during the hearing, including one of its bathrooms, where a bloody hand print on a window indicated that Autumn had tried to escape.