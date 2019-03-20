The owner of two pawn shops in Bucks County and one of his employees admitted Wednesday to enlisting people struggling with drug addiction in order to run a retail theft ring that netted $700,000 in profits, authorities said.
Michael Stein, 36, of Langhorne, the owner of Levittown Quick Cash Trading Post and Morrisville Loan & Pawn, pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations and receiving stolen property, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said. Stein’s now-former employee, Brian Jancia, 29, of Holmes, admitted to receiving stolen property.
Jancia was sentenced to three years of probation and 80 hours of community service, authorities said. Stein’s sentence was deferred because he cooperated with investigators.
From January 2014 to October 2017, authorities said, Stein and Jancia sent 27 “professional thieves" to steal more than 5,000 items from Walmart, Target, CVS, Giant Food, and Home Depot stores in Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The thieves shoplifted a variety of items, including household appliances, computer hard drives and beauty products, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The unopened merchandise was then resold on eBay and other online platforms while the thieves were paid about 30 cents on the dollar, investigators said.
Over the three years the ring operated, authorities said, Stein paid his shoplifters around $229,000 and kept the rest of the profits: more than $470,000.
Stein and Jancia were arrested in March 2018 following a year-long investigation. Prosecutors also charged more than a dozen people who shoplifted for the ring, authorities said.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, calling the ring a “despicable enterprise," said Stein and Jancia “ran a scheme to profit off of those struggling with substance use disorder and take advantage of the opioid crisis ravaging Pennsylvania.”