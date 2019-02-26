Two women and three children, all related, were found dead in an apartment in Morrisville, Bucks County, after a child welfare worker making an unannounced visit became concerned and got a maintenance worker to open the door. Two women related to the victims — Shana S. Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19 — have been charged with five counts each of criminal homicide. Here’s what we know and don’t know about the case.
· The dead: The dead have been identified as Shana Decree’s children, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13; Shana Decree’s sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42; and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.
· Suicide plan: According to the probable cause affidavit, Shana Decree said everyone in the apartment, including the children, wanted to die and had discussed suicide. She did not say why they wanted to die.
· Who killed whom: There is some confusion about who killed whom, except that based on the affidavit, the three children and Smith were victims and killed no one.
Shana Decree said she killed one of the children and that she and Dominique killed a second child.
Jamilla Campbell killed Naa’Irah Smith and a child, according to Shana Decree, but Dominique Decree said Shana Decree killed Smith.
Dominique said Shana killed two of the children and Campbell killed the third.
Dominique and Shana agreed that Dominique killed Campbell.
· How they died: One of the children and Campbell were “choked to death,” court documents said, without providing further details. It is not yet known how the other victims were killed.
· When they were killed: Morrisville Police Chief George McClay said it appears the victims were killed between Saturday and Monday.
· Disoriented suspects: Police say Shana and Dominique Decree were disoriented when they arrived at the scene. Both were take to the hospital but it is not clear what made then disoriented. Police only said Dominique had visible, but unspecified, wounds on her neck when they visited her in the hospital.
· Child welfare agency involvement: It is not clear why child welfare officials were in contact with the family and a county spokesman said he could not comment, citing privacy policies related to active cases. McClay said social service workers went to the apartment Saturday for a wellness check on the children and received no response to their knocks. They left a business card in the door before leaving. When they returned Monday for a fresh attempt at the check, they noticed the card was still in the door, seemingly untouched. They then asked a maintenance worker to check inside.