Around 8:20 p.m. March 28, a surveillance camera captured Kennedy as he backed his black BMW into a parking spot in front of the Wawa on Sugartown Road, where employees said he was a regular customer. From the trunk, he took out a DTI AR-15 semiautomatic rifle that he had legally purchased 12 days earlier, then walked into the store looking “angry and determined,” said an employee who witnessed the attack.