Jonathan Nadav found justice when the men who invaded his home, bound his daughters, and held them at gunpoint were sentenced Thursday to decades in prison.
But the effects of that late-night burglary two summers ago in Newtown Township will linger, he said.
Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Diane Gibbons gave lengthy sentences to Sadden Jones, 42, and Brandon Davis, 25, two Philadelphia men with long histories of violent crime, for the August 2017 robbery and invasion of Nadav’s home.
Jones, who spent 12 years in prison on a murder conviction from the late ’90s, faces 70 to 140 years behind bars. Davis was given 40 to 80 years, with county prosecutors noting that he had been convicted of an almost identical armed home invasion in the city in 2010. The two were found guilty by a county jury after a weeklong trial in January.
“They got what they deserved; what else can I say?” Nadav said Friday morning. “One of my daughters won’t come back to the house, the other sleeps with me and my wife — she never leaves our side. And my mother-in-law? This aged her 20 or 30 years.”
Jones’ attorney, Daniel Schatz, did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Davis’ public defender, Nathan Criste, declined to comment.
A third defendant, Raymond Daniels, 26, pleaded guilty to the home invasion in January, skipping the trial the others faced. He is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence, which prosecutors had promised to reduce in exchange for his testimony.
Deputy District Attorney Antonetta Stancu, the lead prosecutor in the case, said Friday that the long sentences were “absolutely justified,” given the facts of the case.
“There are very few crimes that are more invasive than a home invasion in the middle of the night where an entire family is victimized,” Stancu said. “I can’t imagine very many situations that are more terrifying than what happened to this family.”
Investigators said Nadav and his wife were awakened in the predawn hours of Aug. 21, 2017, by a masked man, who was standing in the doorway of their bedroom, pointing a handgun at his 12-year-old daughter. He had roused the girl out of bed, walking her, at gunpoint, into her parents’ bedroom, officials said.
The burglar and his two accomplices demanded that Nadav open the safe hidden in his closet, from which they took a handgun, jewelry, and $48,000, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the case.
They also stole the gold necklace that Nadav’s wife was wearing, tearing it off her neck.
The men ordered Nadav and his family, including his 75-year-old mother-in-law, to get into the bedroom closet and count to 100 before leaving, the affidavit said. They threatened to attack Nadav’s older daughter if they called police, providing the family with detailed information about where she lived in Syracuse, N.Y., and what kind of vehicle she drives.
Investigators determined that the men had gained access to the house through a basement window. DNA at the scene linked Daniels to the case, and cell phone records led county detectives to the two other men, the affidavit said.
It was unclear which role each played in the violent burglary. Nadav said he had no idea how the men knew the layout of his house or obtained detailed information about his older daughter. He suspects, but has been unable to confirm, that the men received help from a former employee.
“This wasn’t the first time they had done this, and I’m just happy that they can’t do it again,” he said. “That day it was me; the next it could’ve been someone else.”