Eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County were closed for hours Tuesday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer spilled a shipment of dish soap on the roadway.
The lanes between Downingtown and Valley Forge remained closed as of 7:30 a.m. and are not expected to reopen until about 9:30 a.m. while cleanup is under way.
No injuries were reported in the crash, which was reported about 2:20 a.m. at milepost 317.
Jugs of dish soap spilled on the roadway when the trailer of a rig involved in a crash with a car apparently hit the abutment of an overpass and split open.
There is no word yet on how much soap spilled.
Drivers were detoured at State Route 100 south and told to go to U.S, Route 30 east to U.S. Route 202 north to Route I-76 west, re-entering the turnpike at the Valley Forge Interchange.