HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, saddled with $11.8 billion in debt, is at “perhaps its most critical juncture ever” and must work with lawmakers to make changes to avoid financial collapse, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday.
The auditor general, a Democrat, called on the Republican-controlled state legislature to end or change a 12-year-old law that requires the Turnpike Commission to send hundreds of millions of dollars each year to the state Department of Transportation, to help fund public transportation projects in cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
“The amount of money that this turnpike needs, under current law, to continue to operate as is, is simply not sustainable under current law,” DePasquale said at a news conference in the Capitol, where he announced the results of his third review of the commission. “It is just not possible."
He also called on the Turnpike Commission to continue efforts to make sure its traffic projections — and therefore revenue predictions — are realistic, to continue efforts to collect fines for toll violations, and to reduce the number of toll-free trips given to Turnpike and other government employees.
Republicans in the legislature were reviewing DePasquale’s recommendations Thursday. Mark Compton, chief executive officer of the Turnpike Commission, promised to “make sure that we take all of these [suggestions] to heart” and create a plan for implementing the recommendations.
The Turnpike Commission’s financial struggles are well-known and date back years.
In 2007, the state legislature passed a measure — signed by Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell — that required the Turnpike Commission to give hundreds of millions of dollars each year to PennDOT, money that was supposed to come from tolling Interstate 80. When federal authorities rejected the state’s request to charge people who drive on that freeway, lawmakers reduced the amount of money the commission must pay. But the Turnpike Commission must still give PennDOT $450 million each year through 2022, with the amount declining to $50 million per year in 2023.
“You have to recognize reality,” said DePasquale, who as a state representative voted for the initial measure in 2007. “Once the feds rejected it, it wasn’t a viable path.”
The Turnpike Commission has raised its tolls each year since 2009, often citing the need to make those payments.
Of that $450 million that the Turnpike Commission pays to PennDOT, $232 million goes to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, which serves the Philadelphia area, and $76 million goes to the Port Authority of Allegheny County, which serves the Pittsburgh area.
The commission has not made some of its recent payments, because it has struggled to borrow money since a group of interstate truckers filed a lawsuit challenging the $450 million payments. The truckers argue that it is illegal for the money from the tolls they pay to be used for anything other than turnpike work, and they are seeking as much as $6 billion in reimbursement for past tolls.
Compton, CEO of the turnpike commission, aid revenues are about $1.2 billion a year, with debt service, including the required PennDOT payment, of $600 to $650 million.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Reporter Ed Blazina contributed to this report.