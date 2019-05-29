HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on Wednesday announced the creation of a suicide prevention task force, citing what it called an ‘epidemic’ stemming from a sharp increase in suicide rates in the past 20 years.
The task force, which will begin meeting next month, will aim to create a long-term suicide prevention plan that will build awareness of mental health resources and reduce the stigma around suicide and mental health conditions.
Last year alone, 2,030 people committed suicide in Pennsylvania - among them, 11 National Guard members, administration officials and lawmakers said at a news conference in the Capitol. According to a 2018 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania’s suicide rate has increased by 34 percent since 1999.
“I am someone who, at the darkest point in my life, thought suicide might be an option,” said Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D., Lehigh), who was at Wednesday’s news conference and who will serve on the task force. “One death by suicide is too high and 2,030 is near criminal. The rise in suicides and mental health issues is a public health crisis.”
According to the CDC report, the national suicide rate increased by 25 percent in that same time frame. To combat the problem, the report recommended that each state address factors that lead to suicide, like substance abuse, loss of housing, criminal legal issues and financial insecurity.
Pennsylvania’s task force is made up of representatives from various state departments, including Aging, Education, Health, Drug and Alcohol Programs and Military and Veterans Affairs; and the Pennsylvania State Police, Prevent Suicide PA, as well as Schlossberg and Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia) from the legislature.
Funding for recommendations made by the task force will come partially from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration. Other funding will be determined as a plan is written, officials said.
“We’re here today because we need to do more,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller.
She added: “If we’re going to reverse the growing prevalence of suicide as a leading cause of death, we must expand our perspective and strengthen our approach.”