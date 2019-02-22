The state Department of Corrections had announced that policy at the end of a two-week-long lockdown, along with other new security protocols it said were needed to prevent drugs, in particular the synthetic cannabinoid K2, from infiltrating the prisons via the mail. Other measures included the diversion of all non-legal mail to a contractor in Florida to be scanned and digitally forwarded under a nearly $16 million, three-year, no-bid contract, and the installation of drone detection devices and body scanners in all prisons. A further policy prohibiting deliveries of books was rolled back in November after advocates protested.