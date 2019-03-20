HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is poised to enact a new law that would require more public officials convicted of crimes to forfeit their taxpayer-funded pensions.
The measure, which passed both the House and Senate overwhelmingly this week, is designed to close loopholes that allowed some former lawmakers to keep their five-or six-figure annual pensions, despite convictions on public corruption charges.
Pennsylvania law currently requires state officials to automatically forfeit their pensions if they are convicted of nearly two dozen specific state crimes or federal crimes that are substantially similar. The new law will expand the list of crimes that prompt people to lose the perk to include felonies, other crimes that carry a prison sentence of more than five years, and many forms of conspiracy.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said he is “eager” to sign the bill into law — likely the first he’ll be approving in 2019 — but also called on the General Assembly to continue pushing further ethics reforms.
“Providing lifelong benefits to those who have committed serious crimes, especially those related to their elected office, is a betrayal of the public’s trust,” Wolf said in a statement, adding later: “Public officials should be held to the highest possible standard and we should expect more out of them and our government.”
It’s unclear how many people with criminal convictions are currently receiving a government pension. Forty-six people have forfeited their pensions run through the State Employees’ Retirement System over the past five years. Under the new proposal, convicted officials would be able to keep their personal contributions toward their state pensions, but lose the taxpayer-funded portion.
Sen. John DiSanto (R., Dauphin), who introduced the new measure, has said he wanted to close a loophole that allowed former Sen. Robert Mellow, a Democrat, to keep his $245,000 annual pension, despite serving a prison sentence in a federal corruption probe.
Mellow was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and to defraud the U.S. He lost his pension but won it back in 2017, when the board of the State Employees’ Retirement System narrowly decided to reinstate it on the grounds it did not closely enough mirror a state conviction that would trigger pension forfeiture.
Mellow is not the only lawmaker to keep his pension. In another recent example, four state representatives from Philadelphia — Michelle Brownlee, Harold James, Ronald Waters and Louise Williams Bishop — were ensnared in a sting case that used an undercover operative to offer cash or gifts in exchange for official action. They struck deals to keep their government pensions. Each of them pleaded either guilty or no contest.
“For far too long, these criminal employees have exploited a loophole whereby they plead guilty to a non-pension forfeiture felony so they can keep a pension," DiSanto said on the Senate floor Wednesday, just before the chamber gave the bill final passage. He added, “Lawmakers who have violated the public trust should not receive lifetime benefits.”
Staff Reporter Angela Couloumbis contributed to this report.