“The policy has interfered with his ability to have substantive conversations with his attorneys on all of his cases,” said Morgan-Kurtz, who is representing Marshall on the religious-rights case. In that case, mediation is ongoing but, she said, progress has been stymied because she believes she can’t securely use the mail to communicate about a proposed settlement, and because she has been unable to arrange sufficient phone time through prison administrators to discuss how to proceed. “The alternatives available to communicate with clients in the DOC really aren’t reasonable alternatives at all."