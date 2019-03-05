Hussey started ballet at 9, after his mother took him to see the Pennsylvania Ballet dance Nutcracker. That summer, he started classes at the Rock School, which was then affiliated with the Pennsylvania Ballet. By December, he was one of the children dancing on stage in the Nutcracker party scene. After that, he was the Prince for four years and then a mouse another few years. (He has since danced many of the principal roles in that ballet.) His parents drove him to and from the school every day before he moved at 15 to Carlisle, where spent his final three years of training.