It began with the look of a serious blowout, but got more competitive after a record-setting first quarter. Defending Division I men’s lacrosse national champion Yale set out to earn a second straight title game berth – after only 15 minutes.
The Bulldogs bulldozed top-seeded Penn State in the first quarter, scoring 10 of the first 11 goals and finishing the first quarter with an eight-goal lead.
Penn State eventually settled down, but the opening deficit was too much to overcome as Yale defeated the Nittany Lions, 21-17, in Saturday’s second semifinal before 32,612 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Yale (15-3) will face Virginia in Monday’s 1 p.m. championship at the Linc. Virginia beat Duke, 13-12 in double overtime in the first semifinal.
Yale defeated Duke, 13-11 in last year’s NCAA championship.
The 10 goals scored by Yale tied an NCAA record for most goals for any quarter in a semifinal. The other time it occurred was in 1976 when Maryland scored 10 in a semifinal against Navy.
Penn State (16-2), which suffered its only two losses to Yale, the other a 14-13 defeat on Feb. 23, settled down after Yale’s early onslaught. The Nittany Lions cut the lead to 12-9 at halftime and 16-13 after three quarters but never got any closer than a three-goal deficit.
Yale scored the first four goals of the fourth quarter to put the Nittany Lions away.
Freshman attack Matt Brandau scored seven goals for the Yale. Teammate TD Ierlan, the NCAA leader in faceoff percentage leader, was dominant in that aspect of the game.
Penn State redshirt junior Grant Ament of the Haverford School, had three goals and five assists for eight points. That gave him 25 points in the three NCAA games. That tied the record in most points in one tournament. It has happened three other times. In the tournament he has seven goals and an NCAA tournament record 18 assists.
The 38 combined goals ties an NCAA championship record for any round. That tied a Johns Hopkins 22-16 win over Towson in 1994.