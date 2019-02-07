A Voorhees man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a “physically helpless or incapacitated” 22-year-old woman on a PATCO High-Speed Line train, officials said.
Charles Arcano, 45, was arrested Tuesday in South Philadelphia and is awaiting extradition to Camden to face charges of aggravated assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact, and criminal restraint, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
According to the criminal complaint, Arcano “knew or should have known the victim to be physically helpless or incapacitated” when she was allegedly attacked about 4 a.m. Jan. 27 on a train traveling in Camden County.
The assault was captured on video, officials said, and police released surveillance photos of a suspect in an effort to identify him.
Police have said the suspect entered the PATCO system at the Westmont station about two hours before the attack.
