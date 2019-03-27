She labored for 12 hours, soon finding that Pitocin-fueled contractions were too fierce to endure without medication. “They had this little meter hooked up, monitoring her contractions,” Ben recalls. “Before she got the epidural, they were little wiggles on the chart, and she was sitting on the chair, groaning and sweating. After the epidural, they were huge up-and-down hash marks, and she was sitting there, calm as can be.”