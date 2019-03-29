Brian Murphy went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs as the Springfield (Montco) baseball team defeated Abington, 10-2, on Thursday. Kevin Keown added three hits in support of Ethan Hamilton for the Spartans.
Cam Marcus lashed a double and knocked in a run as Conestoga upended Unionville, 7-4. Brooks Rush also drove in a run and got the win for the Pioneers.
Ethan Boni and Duncan Attig each doubled and recorded three hits to support Christian Quinn, who went six innings, in Radnor’s 12-3 victory over Harriton.
Carlos Figuroa hit a grand slam as Frankford beat String Theory, 15-0.
Jordan Bingham and Christian Ramos each hit a grand slam as GAMP routed Swenson, 23-5. Bingham drove in seven runs for the Pioneers.
David Smith’s RBI single broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning as Perkiomen School defeated George School, 7-4. Manny Ariza laced an RBI triple for the Panthers, while Zach Smith doubled twice and earned the win.
Jacob Rodriguez smacked two of Constitutions eight doubles in a 15-0 win over Mastbaum. Fred O’Rourke tripled for the Generals.
Harry Gonzalez went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as Esperanza downed Lincoln, 18-3. Ray Arias tripled and delivered with three RBIs for the Toros.
Gene McGough pitched four innings of one-run ball as Central Bucks West downed Central Bucks East, 12-8. Brian Gilvary had two RBIs for the Bucks.
Mike DiBenedetto laced a double and two RBIs as Phil-Mont Christian topped Christian Academy, 10-8. Lyle Tipton chipped in two RBIs for the Falcons.
Ezion Perez doubled and knocked in two runs as Phila. Academy Charter edged Franklin Learning Center, 14-13.
Emme Rycyzyn doubled, homered, and had two RBIs to lift Conestoga past Unionville, 6-3. Faith Walker and Libby Winters each doubled and drove in two runs for the victors.
Dana Bell tossed a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts as Archbishop Ryan defeated Neumann-Goretti, 15-0.
Jaidae Pollard hit a grand slam to lead West Philadelphia past Ben Franklin, 21-7.
Rebecca Cassel-Siskind homered in Science Leadership’s 14-4 decision over Bodine. Emma April, Darlenny Rodriguez, and Hannah Flanagan each laced doubles for the Rockets.
Ashley Soto tripled and homered in Franklin Learning Center’s 22-7 victory over Washington. Rosh Velos added a double for the Bobcats.
Londun Robinson pitched three innings of no-hit ball while Mariam Maija doubled twice as Overbrook rolled past Martin Luther King, 19-0.
Cori Jones doubled and homered as Conwell-Egan beat Academy Park, 14-0. Amber Stansfield got the win for the Eagles.
Morgan Chapman helped herself to a triple and struck out nine on the mound to lead Ridley over Chichester, 5-2. Anna Torrens blasted a two-run home run for the Green Raiders.
Mack Moore recorded nine goals as Upper Dublin topped Hatboro-Horsham, 17-8. Becky Browndorf three goals for the Cardinals.
Cam Evitts scored five goals as Conestoga edged Radnor, 9-8. Emme Bucher contributed two goals for the Raiders.
Danielle McNeely and Olivia Memeger each had four goals as Strath Haven knocked off Lower Merion, 18-7.
Hannah Young scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, in Villa Maria’s 15-0 decision over St. Basil. Sarah Delaney contributed three goals for the Hurricanes.
Joe Peterno notched three goals in Academy of New Church’s 6-4 victory over Perkiomen Valley. Hunter Varenski chipped in a pair of goals for the Lions.