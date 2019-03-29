Brian Murphy went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs as the Springfield (Montco) baseball team defeated Abington, 10-2, on Thursday. Kevin Keown added three hits in support of Ethan Hamilton for the Spartans.

Springfield Montco pitcher Ethan Hamilton is congratulated by catcher Brian Murphy after tossing scoreless inning against Abington on Thursday, March 28,2019.
Cam Marcus lashed a double and knocked in a run as Conestoga upended Unionville, 7-4. Brooks Rush also drove in a run and got the win for the Pioneers.

Ethan Boni and Duncan Attig each doubled and recorded three hits to support Christian Quinn, who went six innings, in Radnor’s 12-3 victory over Harriton.

Carlos Figuroa hit a grand slam as Frankford beat String Theory, 15-0.

Jordan Bingham and Christian Ramos each hit a grand slam as GAMP routed Swenson, 23-5. Bingham drove in seven runs for the Pioneers.

David Smith’s RBI single broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning as Perkiomen School defeated George School, 7-4. Manny Ariza laced an RBI triple for the Panthers, while Zach Smith doubled twice and earned the win.

Jacob Rodriguez smacked two of Constitutions eight doubles in a 15-0 win over Mastbaum. Fred O’Rourke tripled for the Generals.

Harry Gonzalez went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as Esperanza downed Lincoln, 18-3. Ray Arias tripled and delivered with three RBIs for the Toros.

Gene McGough pitched four innings of one-run ball as Central Bucks West downed Central Bucks East, 12-8. Brian Gilvary had two RBIs for the Bucks.

Mike DiBenedetto laced a double and two RBIs as Phil-Mont Christian topped Christian Academy, 10-8. Lyle Tipton chipped in two RBIs for the Falcons.

Ezion Perez doubled and knocked in two runs as Phila. Academy Charter edged Franklin Learning Center, 14-13.

Softball

Emme Rycyzyn doubled, homered, and had two RBIs to lift Conestoga past Unionville, 6-3. Faith Walker and Libby Winters each doubled and drove in two runs for the victors.

Dana Bell tossed a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts as Archbishop Ryan defeated Neumann-Goretti, 15-0.

Jaidae Pollard hit a grand slam to lead West Philadelphia past Ben Franklin, 21-7.

Rebecca Cassel-Siskind homered in Science Leadership’s 14-4 decision over Bodine. Emma April, Darlenny Rodriguez, and Hannah Flanagan each laced doubles for the Rockets.

Ashley Soto tripled and homered in Franklin Learning Center’s 22-7 victory over Washington. Rosh Velos added a double for the Bobcats.

Londun Robinson pitched three innings of no-hit ball while Mariam Maija doubled twice as Overbrook rolled past Martin Luther King, 19-0.

Cori Jones doubled and homered as Conwell-Egan beat Academy Park, 14-0. Amber Stansfield got the win for the Eagles.

Morgan Chapman helped herself to a triple and struck out nine on the mound to lead Ridley over Chichester, 5-2. Anna Torrens blasted a two-run home run for the Green Raiders.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Mack Moore recorded nine goals as Upper Dublin topped Hatboro-Horsham, 17-8. Becky Browndorf three goals for the Cardinals.

Cam Evitts scored five goals as Conestoga edged Radnor, 9-8. Emme Bucher contributed two goals for the Raiders.

Danielle McNeely and Olivia Memeger each had four goals as Strath Haven knocked off Lower Merion, 18-7.

Hannah Young scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, in Villa Maria’s 15-0 decision over St. Basil. Sarah Delaney contributed three goals for the Hurricanes.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Joe Peterno notched three goals in Academy of New Church’s 6-4 victory over Perkiomen Valley. Hunter Varenski chipped in a pair of goals for the Lions.