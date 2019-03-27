A 27-year-old Mount Laurel man was charged Wednesday with causing a car crash while driving intoxicated that left his 4-year-old son dead and the boy’s twin brother severely injured, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.
Ossie Thomas was driving east on Rancocas Road near Primrose Lane in Willingboro just before 2 p.m. Jan. 8 when he lost control and crashed into a wooded area.
The surviving twin suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, Coffina said.
Thomas was charged with vehicular homicide and related offenses, and was cited for driving while intoxicated, having an open container of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, and failing to properly restrain his children.