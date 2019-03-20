Less than two years into a helicopter program that was to keep workers at the Philadelphia area’s biggest industrial complex busy for the next 20 years, the U.S. Army says it is cancelling its commitment to upgrade hundreds of Chinook 47 helicopters, threatening layoffs for many of the 4,600 mechanics and other staff at Boeing’s Ridley, Delaware County assembly plant. Suppliers and testing centers in the region are also at risk from the cutbacks.