Asked after the meeting if he risked upsetting Endo or other drug companies, Thompson told the trade outlet Pink Sheet: “I was focused on having good science and good practices in place. I wasn’t focused on the other issues.” But Thompson also wouldn’t confirm to the publication whether he was working with other firms on abuse-deterrent medications. (Three months later, the FDA requested that Endo take Opana ER off the market, and the company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, agreed.)