A Camden man was fatally shot Sunday in the city, police said Monday.
Camden County Police were alerted to gunfire near the intersection of South Sixth and Sycamore Streets shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. Police on the scene were told a man had been taken to Virtua Hospital in Camden with multiple gunshot wounds, according to information from the county prosecutor’s office.
The victim, 39-year-old Camden resident Teron Furman, died from his injuries at Virtua at 4:31 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information should call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Courtney at 856- 225-8632 or Camden County Police Detective Colin O’Sullivan at 856-757-7042. Information can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.