Memorial Day visitors to Ocean City beamed when asked if the South Jersey town is, in fact, “America’s Happiest Seaside Town," a title designated by Coastal Living after its annual nationwide competition. Many weren’t aware of the title, but they wholeheartedly agreed and were happy to stop and explain why.

Sure, Ocean City has white beaches, a two-mile boardwalk, and a sparkling bay under blue skies, but they listed a host of other reasons the town deserves the distinction — hands down (even though alcohol sales are banned).

“It’s great; I’ve been coming here all my life, like since I was born," said Cynthia Juliana, a hostess at the Dockside Kitchen, who wore a t-shirt that said, fittingly, “Don’t Be Crabby.”

Juliana, 19, of Media, Pa., laughed when she heard about the competition and said it’s true that “no one complains” when they are in this popular vacation spot.

Cynthia Juliana, 19, shows her "Don't be Crabby" t-shirt at the Dockside Kitchen in Ocean City May 27, 2019.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Coastal Living, a website and magazine, bestowed the top honor on Ocean City last year, but the town still holds the crown. The decision was based on its “old-fashioned spirit,” Victorian bungalows, grand boardwalk, beaches, and the more secluded Corson’s Inlet at the southern end of the island.

Since 2012, Coastal Living has nominated seaside towns based on the number of sunny days — really, it’s based on some kind of formula — their charm and their vibe, and then asked readers to vote on which ones should be ranked in the Top 10. Since 2012, the only other town in New Jersey to make the cut was Cape May, a contender in 2017.

As much as she loves Ocean City, Juliana wanted to set one record straight: “I don’t believe it’s always sunny.” Still, she couldn’t find fault, saying rainy days are good days "to go to a movie.”

Stephen Lindenheim, 71, of Atlantic City wears his favorite Donald Duck cap on the Boardwalk in Ocean City May 27, 2019, with is friend and caregiver Angel Jones (right). He says he bought it in Disney World, the "Happiest Place on Earth." Ocean City was declared "America's Happiest Seaside Town" by Coastal Living last year, beating out gorgeous beach town runner-ups in California, Florida, and elsewhere
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Another hostess at the restaurant, Valerie Highley, 21, of Glassboro, said “all the things to do” are what makes Ocean City a happy place. She listed the boardwalk, delicious pizza at Three Brothers, amusement rides, and beaches, which put everyone in a good mood.

On the boards, visitors flocked to the quaint jewelry and clothing shops and lined up to get soft serve ice cream, caramel popcorn and fresh fudge. Smiles were plentiful as customers picked out their salt water taffy flavors at Shriver’s and watched workers operate the machines that stretch and pull the taffy and then cut and wrap it before packaging.

At the Music Pier, a marquee announced Chubby Checker would be coming in July.

Running to the beach in Ocean City May 27, 2019 ahead of the mothers (Mae Morgan and Brittany Fuller from Northeast Philadelphia-not shown), are young surfers Jae Morgan (from left), 9; Kaidyn Fuller, 6; and Lay Morgan, 6. Ocean City was declared "America's Happiest Seaside Town" by Coastal Living last year, beating out gorgeous beach town runner-ups in California, Florida, and elsewhere
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
At the town’s southernmost beach, David Ludwig, 50, who lives nearby in Northfield, was glad Ocean City was getting recognition. He and his wife, Rachel, 51, had just kayaked across Corson’s Inlet with their little dogs, Oreo and Scoop, as a warm breeze rippled the water Monday afternoon.

“Well, it’s pretty great here ... it’s relaxing, a great place to go and just be you and not worry about the problems of the world,” he said as they pulled up to a more secluded beach with their beach chairs.

Rachel Ludwig, a preschool administrator, said she enjoys shell-hunting and playing with the dogs on the beach. She also enjoys the Ocean City Boardwalk because it is “so wholesome, a place where you feel kind of safe, with no alcohol, no addiction, no gambling, and no smoking.” It’s a great place to take children, she said.

Further up the beach, Olivia Glenn, 50, of Pennsauken, said she came down for a day of fun on the beach with her husband, Kobie, and their three children, ages 2, 9, and 11.

On her first trip to Ocean City May 27, 2019, Tabitha Hathaway, 1, of Woodbury, NJ poses with big sister Michelina Hathaway, 2, a veteran beachgoer. Their father and grandfather were taking their picture in Ocean City, declared "America's Happiest Seaside Town" by Coastal Living last year, beating out gorgeous beach town runner-ups in California, Florida, and elsewhere
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
“We like to play in the sand and put our toes in the water. It’s too cold to go in now,” she said.

She couldn’t think of any downside to Ocean City — except the flies, she said, flitting off a few that had landed on her head. They are a nuisance every so often when there’s a land breeze.

Traffic to Ocean City also can be painful, she said, but once you arrive, well, it’s time to just enjoy what’s there.

Last Memorial Day, the family came down for the day, but they had so much fun they decided to stay over because they didn’t want it to end. They booked a room at “a big tall pink hotel on the boardwalk," the Port-O-Call. "It’s so peaceful here, good for unplugging.”

Mae Morgan (rear) arrives on the beach in Ocean City ready for the surf May 27, 2019 with her three daughters and her friend Brittany Fuller (at left, not in photo, holding daughter Suriya, 1) the girls with them are Kaidyn Fuller, (from left), 6; Kenna Morgan, 2; Lay Morgan, 6; and Jae Morgan, 9. They're all from Northeast Philadelphia. Ocean City was declared "America's Happiest Seaside Town" by Coastal Living last year, beating out gorgeous beach town runner-ups in California, Florida, and elsewhere
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
