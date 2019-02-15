The region’s most familiar flip-style board was pulled out of service last month from its prominent perch in the middle of 30th Street Station’s soaring great hall, where it announced arriving and departing trains since the 1970s. Built by Italian manufacturer Solari, it became technologically obsolete and expensive to fix. Its replacement is a larger digital sign, with smaller ones installed above the stairways to all the platforms, augmented by overhead announcements to better serve the visually impaired.