One person was killed in a rowhouse fire late Friday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia.
Three firefighters were injured battling the blaze that broke out around 4 p.m. in the 3200 block of Birch Road, said Fire Department spokeswoman Kathy Matheson. The injuries were not life-threatening.
The fire was declared under control shortly after 5 p.m. More than 45 firefighters responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. No further information was available on the person killed.
Red Paw Relief Team, which responds to pet owners affected by fires, assisted neighbors who needed help with a dog, two cats, three birds and a bearded dragon lizard.