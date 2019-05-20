A Norristown woman who allegedly stabbed her roommate with a kitchen knife early Monday has been charged with his murder, according to local authorities. Witnesses told police the two had a heated argument prior to the attack.
Police said Jacqueline Jackson, 35, stabbed Charles Dewalt, 58, in the chest after their dispute carried over from their apartment on the 800 block of Smith Street to a parking lot nearby, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Officeing said in a statement. Police responded to a report of the assault shortly after 2 a.m. Monday found the fatally wounded Dewalt, who later died at Mercy Suburban Hospital.
One witness, a friend of the victim, told detectives that Jackson had been upset and demanded money from Dewalt, whom she had caught getting a look at her while she was naked in the bathroom. She wanted payment for the intrusion.
Authorities said Jackson confessed to stabbing Dewalt and was charged with first-degree murder and related crimes.