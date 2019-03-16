Delaware State Police are looking for a Philadelphia woman wanted in connection with an alleged nine-state shoplifting ring targeting Nordstrom department stores.
Kimberly Akisha Lingham-Bailey, 37, is one of three suspects involved in the theft ring that has hit Nordstrom stores in Delaware, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maryland, Connecticut, Nevada, Florida, Georgia and Virginia, police said.
Warrants for Lingham-Bailey’s arrest on file in Delaware charge her with felony shoplifting and conspiracy stemming from $4,119 in thefts at Nordstrom in Newark, Del., in January and February, police said. Her last known address was not disclosed and no public record of it was immediately available Saturday.
Anyone with information regarding Lingham-Bailey’s whereabouts should call Delaware State Police at 302-633-3821, or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.