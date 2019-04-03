A 19-year-old South Philadelphia man is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police commander’s son Saturday night at a postgame Phillies tailgate in FDR Park, Philadelphia Police said Wednesday.
Police said they were searching for Tyquan Atkinson, also known as Fats, whose last known address was on the 1600 block of South 32nd Street. He also is known to frequent the areas of 10th Street and Oregon Avenue, and 12th and Ritner Streets, police said.
Sources said an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday night on charges including murder and violation of the Uniform Firearms Act. Police were scheduled to hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference.
Atkinson is a suspect in the killing 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, son of Chief Inspector Christopher Flacco and a Pennsylvania State University student. Commissioner Richard Ross described the killing, one of five over the weekend, as “a tragedy that hits home.”
Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said Monday that investigators believed the gunman had been called to the park by a woman involved in fights that broke out during a lingering tailgate party. Smith said initial witness interviews described a chaotic scene, with brawls and melees erupting among various groups before 10 p.m.
Smith said that investigators believe Flacco may have tried to break up a fight between women, but that he otherwise was not an active participant in the mayhem.
Still, Smith said that after one of the fights, a woman — whom police did not identify — threatened to call “her man” and said that people should be scared. A short time later, Smith said, a gunman arrived and fired a shot into the air. Several of Flacco’s friends, apparently believing the weapon was fake, then “dared” the gunman to shoot again, Smith said. He fired another shot that did not hit anyone, then left, Smith said.
Smith did not know whether anyone called police after that encounter, but he said that possibly 10 to 15 minutes later, the gunman returned and fired at Flacco, hitting him in the chest.
Police took Flacco to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:17 p.m., police said.
Flacco, in his fourth semester at Penn State, was back in the city to celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday and attend Saturday’s Phillies-Braves game, Ross said.
He graduated from Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem in 2017, the school said in a statement. The statement also said that Flacco had hoped to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by becoming a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Flacco’s funeral Mass was scheduled for noon Thursday, according to his obituary.
This is a developing story and will be updated.