Still, Smith said that after one of the fights, a woman — whom police did not identify — threatened to call “her man” and said that people should be scared. A short time later, Smith said, a gunman arrived and fired a shot into the air. Several of Flacco’s friends, apparently believing the weapon was fake, then “dared” the gunman to shoot again, Smith said. He fired another shot that did not hit anyone, then left, Smith said.