The tiny borough is paying off a $1.7 million jury award won by Ferentz, who was terminated as chief by the previous mayor and reinstated once Fox was elected again as mayor. The town’s insurance company has refused to cover the award because, it says, the town did not adequately defend itself after rehiring Ferentz. The borough also recently hired his daughter as a police officer, reporting to Ferentz. Fox and Ferentz deny a romantic relationship. They have lived together for 17 years.