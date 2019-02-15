McClay said she learned about patients who purchase lozenges for their medical conditions and then follow recipes to melt the edibles into fat so it can be incorporated into a food product. She said she would like to explore offering courses at the culinary academy to “teach people how to manage this and work with it so that it’s flavorful and tasty, and not medicinal tasting.” The academy could also educate students on how to create edibles for patients and also prepare students for work in research and development designed to bring out the best in cannabis, both medicinally and flavor-wise.