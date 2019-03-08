The vultures, which typically weigh about six pounds and can have six-foot-long wingspans, are federally protected and anyone who kills or harasses them may be prosecuted. After Schuh complained, the town paid the $400 permit for Fish and Wildlife biologists to hang a frozen vulture carcass, with wings spread, in a backyard tree to shoo them. It worked, at least that year. A neighbor bought an artificial one from a place that sells movie props, but it was less effective.