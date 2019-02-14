Camden County

Former U.S. Air Force medic Priscilla Pazmino, of Pemberton, and her fiance, Joseph Muller Jr., a Millville police officer, said their "I do's" during a segment on Fox & Friends in New York. Priscilla's son, Mason, was the ring bearer and her daughter, Isabella, was the flower girl. The couple plans to officially exchange vows next year. Pazmino wore a wedding gown that she received in a dress giveaway for veterans.