A search is underway for any survivors from a small plane that went down in the ocean off Cape May Wednesday morning.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Andy Kendrick said the report that the plane went down off the South Cape May Meadows bird sanctuary came in at 11:23 a.m.
6ABC broadcast a viewer-submitted video showing a single engine plane skimming above the water before it apparently crashed.
Kendrick said two Coast Guard boats and a helicopter as well as Cape May area fire department vessels and a tow boat were searching the waters for survivors.
It was not immediately known how many people were on board, but Kendrick said the plane was a four-seat Mooney general aviation plane.