Authorities have located a parachute belonging to a skydiver who fell to his death after leaping from a plane over a South Jersey neighborhood and are trying to determine what went wrong, officials said Tuesday.
The parachute was found near the Atlantic City Expressway, about a mile from where the body of Paul Haaf was found Sunday afternoon in the Williamstown section of Monroe Township, said Tom Gilbert, a spokesman for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Haaf, 54, of Monroe had jumped from altitude of 13,500 feet from a plane that took off from the nearby Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown with a group of skydivers, Gilbert said. Haaf and two others were to link up together in the sky, but Haaf, the second to jump, had problems with his main parachute, he said.
An experienced skydiver with over 1,200 jumps since he began skydiving 14 years ago, Haaf had difficulty with his parachute and disconnected it, Gilbert said. He activated his auxiliary parachute but was falling too rapidly for it to let him land safely.
The main parachute, spotted by New Jersey State police in a wooded area during an aerial search Monday afternoon, may help investigators piece together what happened, Gilbert said. The Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, along with Monroe police.
Gilbert said investigators are trying to determine whether the back-up parachute malfunctioned. An eyewitness reported seeing Haaf as he fell from the sky with the reserve parachute trailing him but not fully deployed. Haaf was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was ruled accidental by the county medical examiner.
“Whatever happened, he came down at a speed and a velocity and force that resulted in his fatality," Gilbert said Tuesday. "This is an unfortunate, tragic accident.”
It was at least the 10th fatality since 2002 for skydivers jumping from planes that took off from the nearby Cross Keys Airport, including one involving two skydivers who collided in the air, records show.
The airport, located on a sprawling site surrounded by homes and businesses nearby, is home to Skydive Cross Keys, the the company that operates the skydiving business. Owner John Eddowes has not responded to messages seeking comment.
Skydive Cross Keys is a popular destination for skydivers in the region and has done more than 100,000 jumps. It was founded in 1994 by a group of sports enthusiasts and offers first time tandem jumps and skydiving training, according to its website. Tandem jump prices start at $199.
Dianne Haaf said her son — like most experienced skydivers — was “very safety conscious” and packed his own chutes. He took his first skydive at age 40 after receiving a tandem jump with an instructor as a birthday gift and fell in love with the sport, she said. Haaf worked at Acme markets and has an adult daughter.
In most cases, a main parachute malfunction “is pretty routine,” said Nancy Koreen, a spokesperson for the U.S. Parachute Association. Jumpers are trained to disconnect their main parachute and activate their back-up, she said.
“Ultimately, if you do have a main parachute malfuction, you should be able to land on your reserve,” Koreen said in an interview Tuesday. In only about 1 in 1,000 cases does the main parachute not deploy properly, she said.
The FAA said it would conduct a review of the parachute and the reserve, standard procedure when there is a fatality. Koreen said investigators would check to see that both were packed by certified riggers.
Residents in the Brookdale neighborhood about two miles from the airport said they saw a shredded parachute falling across a backyard and heard a loud noise when Haaf landed on the ground in a median area.
Gilbert said investigators are interviewing eyewitnesses and the skydivers who jumped with Haaf. They are treating the case as “an isolated incident, a risk that comes with the sport,” he said.
Last year, the parachute association recorded 13 fatal skydiving accidents nationwide out of roughly 3.3 million jumps, for a ratio of one fatality per 253,669 jumps.
Haaf was remembered by friends on his Facebook page as a fun-lover who died doing what he enjoyed.
“You went out a legend and you will fuel our stories for years to come. Fly high and rest easy. Blue skies. Black death,” wrote Matthew Risley.
A service for Haaf will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main St., Williamstown, where friends may call from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day. Interment will be private.