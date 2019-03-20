Under the terms of the plea agreements, Grant and Warrington each face up to 30 months in prison, should the judge accept the terms. The plea agreements also require the church to develop and submit a plan to ensure that the church will comply with tax laws in the future. The cash and property seized from the church during the investigation will be returned after the church creates an acceptable compliance plan to demonstrate that the funds and items will only be used for the benefit of the church, prosecutors said.