A plan to build a controversial gas pipeline through the New Jersey Pinelands could be dead after a main reason for its existence is now gone and environmentalists are rejoicing.
However, the company behind the pipeline said it may seek to still build, but possibly with a different path.
South Jersey Gas had already received approval from the Pinelands Commission to construct a 22-mile long, mostly underground gas pipeline known as the Cape Atlantic Reliability Project. It was designed to run from Millville through to Upper Township in Cape May County to feed the B.L. England electric generating plant. The plant was under order by the state to stop burning coal. So the pipeline was to have fed it as its new energy source.
However, the plant’s owner, RC Cape May Holdings, LLC notified the state this week in a court document that it would not be re-powering the plant. The state Attorney General’s office then filed paperwork notifying a court that new information “undermines the basis” for the pipeline’s path through the pines and its existence.
“This is a big win for clean air and a major setback for South Jersey Gas pipeline," Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said in a statement. "The B.L England plant would have been the largest polluters and greenhouse gas emitter in this part of South Jersey. It is now going to close and not reopen. Without this plant, there is no need for the SJG pipeline. The pipeline should now be stopped.”
“I do think it’s a big victory for the Pinelands,” said Carleton Montgomery, executive director of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance. “The only course now,” he said, is for the Pinelands Commission to withdraw its approval.
Both nonprofit conservation groups have fought the pipeline for years. Environmental groups have also sued to stop the pipelines.
Marissa Travaline, a spokeswoman for South Jersey Gas, said the change does not necessarily mean there will be no pipeline, but she acknowledged its path could be different. Traveline said the pipeline also had another function: to serve as a secondary line to service 142,000 customers in Cape May and Atlantic counties. A second line is needed, she said, to provide power if the existing line fails from, say, a major storm or other damage that could knock it out of service for weeks or even months.
“So, for us, that remains a really high priority,” she said.
Dave Robbins, president of South Jersey Gas, said in a statement that while he was “disappointed” that the plant would not power up, getting a pipeline built is still a priority. He said the company has already “begun to explore alternative solutions" for a secondary supply of gas.
But Traveline said a new plan could alter the course of a new pipeline.
The pipeline, which currently was mapped to run adjacent to Route 49, was one of two approved by the Pinelands Commission at often tempestuous meetings during former Gov. Chris Christie’s tenure. Environmentalists felt Christie had packed the body with pro-development commissioners.
The other pipeline, known as the Southern Reliability Link, is approved to run 12.1 miles through the Pinelands National Reserve and military base within it. That plan is by New Jersey Natural Gas, and has also been challenged in court but is currently under construction.