Two Philadelphia residents were killed during Sunday’s snowstorm when their car went out of control and crossed into the path of another vehicle on the Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.
The deaths of Agnes Demarco, 68, and Daniel McLaughlin, 55, raised to the four the number of people killed in motor vehicle accidents during Sunday’s storm. Two 18-year-old passengers in a pickup truck died when the vehicle were in went off the road and crashed into a tree Bucks County.
Monroe Township police said in a statement that Demarco was driving a 2004 Honda in the left westbound lane about 5:30 p.m. Sunday “when it lost control on the slushy pavement and subsequently crossed the centerline.”
The Honda, spinning as it entered the eastbound lanes, was then hit on its passenger side by a 2010 Lexus driven by John McLarty, 54, of Collings Lakes, Atlantic County, police said. Both vehicles suffered “massive damage.”
Demarco and McLaughlin were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
McLarty was taken to trauma unit with critical injuries, police said, without providing additional details.