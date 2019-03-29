Larry Downs, chief executive of the society, said aid-in-dying is scheduled to be discussed at the group’s conference in May and “there could be a decision to support this kind of work, or continue to discourage physicians to be engaged, or to leave it up to the individual physicians based on circumstances.” He also said that the AMA debated the issue last year and failed to get enough votes to reaffirm the current policy or to change it. “It was a very close vote… and it’s representative of all the dialogue going on about this.”