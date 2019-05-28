MARGATE, N.J. — Just like Memorial Day weekends of the last few years, hundreds of teens flocked to Margate’s beaches and stood around drinking well, something, out of their Wawa iced tea bottles.
But unlike prior years, there were no viral videos of Margate police slamming teens to the sand to control them, and the usual crowds roaming around the nearby Wawa, dubbed Club Wa, were manageable, Margate officials said Tuesday.
The difference? A stepped up police and security presence, in which Margate police were stationed at beach entrances from Decatur to Monroe Avenues, rode around on ATV’s and walked the crowd in street (or beach), clothes.
Margate police even brought trash bags to the beach Friday, Saturday and Sunday and asked the young people to clean up after themselves. Some did, including Reed Sullivan, whose work was celebrated by the police department on Facebook.
“MCPD would like to give a big thanks to our friend Reed!” the police department said on its Facebook page in a post approved by more than 700 people. "He saw the trash left behind by some of the beach goers and decided to do something about it. He spent most of his day Sunday cleaning up and making sure the beaches looked good. This year many of the kids enjoying themselves on the beach took it upon themselves to help clean up, but none as much as Reed.
“Thanks to Reed, and all the others who helped keep our beaches clean!”
Sullivan, of Villanova, commented that he filled 33 bags of trash. (“thank you guys so much for the trash bags! ended the day filling up 33 bags. thank you guys again for all of the help today, really appreciate it," Sullivan wrote)
Margate Capt. Matthew Hankinson said the crowds were large all over Margate (and the entire shore), but that the police did not encounter any undue problems in the beaches frequented by the high school and college aged kids, mostly from the Philadelphia suburbs.
“We took a different approach,” Hankinson said. “We interacted with the kids. They’ve had a tradition for schools to come down. We wanted to start a new tradition where everyone enjoys themselves and cleans up afterwards.”
He said many of the teens said they were staying in airbnb’s or in Atlantic City, and there were lines of Ubers and Lyfts waiting along the beaches to take them away.
“A lot of people coming off the beach were appreciative,” he said.
Hankinson said there were just two ordinance violations all weekend, and that in general, the crowds were well behaved, or at least discrete.
“The kids aren’t dumb," he said. “Everyone’s holding a a Wawa iced tea bottle. What we know and what we can prove are different. In the digital age, every kid’s on Snapchat, every kid’s on Instagram. Around 4 p.m., there was a line of Ubers and Lyfts taking kids all over the place.”
Commissioner John Amodeo, who said he monitored the situation all weekend both in person and via Margate’s beach and city web cams (cc: parents) called the weekend “incident free” despite what many in town believed was the most crowded Memorial Day weekend in memory.
With beach patrol headquarters now 13 feet in the air at Decatur Avenue, police had a clear view of the beach and could anticipate any problems before they got out of control, Amodeo said. He said there was one arrest for cannibis, another for open container in which the person tried to run.
“What did we do when we were kids? The same thing,” Amodeo said. “They were a well behaved crowd. The police did an outstanding job controlling the crowd.”