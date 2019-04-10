Many New Jersey patients who are enrolled in the state’s nine-year-old medical marijuana program have testified at the Statehouse in favor of a law that would allow them to grow their own cannabis to alleviate their ailments. They say the six dispensaries that serve more than 42,500 patients across the state often have shortages of the specific strains they need to help with their pain. They worry that if recreational marijuana is approved, the strains they require to help with their symptoms will take a backseat to the demand for strains with high THC, a psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.