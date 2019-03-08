The campaign went viral, and Bobbitt appeared with the couple on national television to spread their story. As donations poured in, prosecutors say, McClure and D’Amico spent the bulk of the money on vacations, casino excursions, a BMW, and luxury goods. They bought Bobbitt a camper, and he lived in it for a time on a property McClure’s family owned in Florence Township. They also gave him about $25,000, some of which he spent on drugs.