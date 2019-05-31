Three Jersey Shore towns formally join a growing movement this weekend by banning plastic bags in an effort to cut down pollution on beaches and in the ocean.
The bans goes into effect Saturday in Brigantine, Avalon and Stone Harbor.
The enforcement efforts comes amidst a growing number of reports of whales and other sea mammals being found dead with plastic in their stomachs.
In Brigantine, supermarkets, drugstores, food marts and restaurants can no longer provide single-use carry-out bags made of plastic.
In Stone Harbor and Avalon — the two towns that share Seven Mile Island — retailers can no longer to distribute plastic bags, straws or food containers made of Styrofoam.
In addition, Stone Harbor also is banning plastic foodware, including cutlery, containers and bowls.
Repeat violators face fines of up to $500 in the three towns.
Other Shore town with plastic bans or fees for plastic bags include Beach Haven, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Harvey Cedars, Little Silver, Long Beach Township, Longport, Monmouth Beach, Point Pleasant, Somers Point and Ventor, according to the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions.