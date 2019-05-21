The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday announced a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of a Gloucester City man who was beaten in Camden earlier this year.
Ryan Reven, 42, died of blunt-force trauma, police said. He was assaulted Jan. 19, about 4 p.m., near Sixth and Auburn Streets in Camden. He was able to walk away but was found by Camden County police with numerous injuries, authorities said. He was taken to Cooper University Health Care, and died Feb. 1.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 911 or contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office detective Briana Hagan at 856-225-8531, or Camden County police detective Colin O’Sullivan at 856-757-7042. Information also may be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
Reward money will be paid at the discretion of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.