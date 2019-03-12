A man with ties to South Jersey was aboard the Ethiopian Airlines flight that killed dozens of passengers Sunday shortly after its departure to Kenya.
Matt Vecere, who grew up in Sea Isle City before moving to California, according to his online profiles and multiple news outlets, worked for IQAir, an environmental technology company headquartered in Switzerland, the company said.
“IQAir is greatly saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Matt Vecere who was on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302,” the company wrote on Twitter. “Matt was a great writer and an avid surfer with a passion for helping others. Our hearts are with Matt’s family and all who lost their lives in this tragedy.”
Vecere, 43, grew up in Cape May County and helped earthquake victims in Haiti, according to NJ.com. He studied at the Florida Institute of Technology and later transferred to Stockton University to study biology and writing before moving to the West Coast in 2005, according to Vecere’s personal website.
The Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Nairobi was carrying 157 people when it crashed six minutes after takeoff, leaving no survivors. Its victims hailed from 35 countries, according to the Associated Press.
Many questions about the crash remain, while some airlines and regulators are grounding the Boeing plane at the center of the incident as officials search for answers.
“Boeing is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane,” Boeing said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team. A Boeing technical team will be traveling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.”